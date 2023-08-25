The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Hibbett: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 25, 2023 at 6:38 a.m. EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.9 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $374.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.8 million.

Hibbett expects full-year earnings to be $7 to $7.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIBB

Loading...