Hibbett: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.9 million.
The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $374.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.8 million.
Hibbett expects full-year earnings to be $7 to $7.75 per share.
