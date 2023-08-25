Gap, Hibbett rise; Hawaiian Electric, Nordstrom fall, Friday, 8/25/2023

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB), up $7.25 to $44.11.
The sporting goods chain reported encouraging second-quarter earnings.
Gap Inc. (GPS), up 21 cents to $9.74.
The clothing chain beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Domo Inc. (DOMO), down $7.34 to $9.70.
The cloud-computing company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE), down $1.99 to $9.87.
The utility suspended its quarterly dividend as it faces lawsuits over the devastating wildfires in Maui.
Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), down $1.84 to $14.98.
The department store’s latest results fueled concerns about more cautious consumer spending.
Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), down 9 cents to $1.16.
The developer of a kidney disease treatment reported disappointing second-quarter results.