There’s a cheap joke to be made about how long Instacart’s initial public offering has taken to arrive — but you wouldn’t find me stooping to that level. After years of anticipation, the company finally dropped its prospectus on investors’ doorsteps Friday. The filing paints an uneasy picture of the grocery app’s potential.

Instacart’s grocery delivery business soared during the pandemic as people were locked down in their homes and retailers wondered how they would attract as many online orders as possible. Instacart was there for them: Gross transaction value (GTV) — the measure of the total value of each sale — increased to $28.8 billion in 2022 from $5.1 billion in 2019.

Instacart also built an advertising business, thanks to the input of Fidji Simo, the former Facebook executive brought in as chief executive officer in August 2021. Ads accounted for 29%(1)of total revenue in 2022 — Instacart’s first profitable year.

The two channels — grocery sales and ads — are the pillars on which Instacart is built. The IPO filing shows both are vulnerable.

Growth of the grocery business has slowed significantly. Grocery orders were flat in the first half of this year. Average basket size has increased by only a few bucks over the past year. In addition, Instacart warns: “We currently generate significant GTV and revenue from a small number of retailers.” Some 43% of Instacart’s total GTV came from just three of the retailers it works with, a reliance that hasn’t shifted in the past two and half years. It will remain this way for the “foreseeable future.” Should any of those retailers pull out — to launch their own exclusive delivery offering, perhaps — it would have a dramatic effect on Instacart’s top and bottom line.

Having previously pledged it will never launch its own grocery brand so as to not compete with its current partners, Instacart will forever be susceptible to stores deciding they are better off going it alone. And, as the filing notes, its rivals — namely Amazon.com — have the competitive benefits of vertical integration, owning both the brick-and-mortar locations and the warehouse logistics. This gives it closer control over costs (though Amazon hasn’t exactly been excelling at groceries, so far).

Simo’s mandate when she succeeded co-founder Apoorva Mehta as CEO was to give Instacart another string to its bow by turning Instacart’s wealth of data on consumer shopping habits into a compelling ad business. In 2019, Instacart introduced sponsored product placements and other promotional opportunities. In the first half of 2023, the advertising segment brought in $406 million in revenue.

But there are warning signs here, too. The current economic environment has led some of Instacart’s advertisers to cut back on spending, the filing said, responding to consumer’s own spending caution. More troubling: Those companies that have bought advertising “may” have been disappointed, Instacart warned, since GTV growth has stagnated. “We expect our advertising and other revenue to be negatively impacted as a result of these factors over the near term,” the filing stated.

Other attempts by the company to diversify were given comparatively little mention in the prospectus, including its efforts to help grocery stores add “smart” technology, such as electronic price tags and self-scanning carts. An initiative to manage warehouses for retailers, announced in 2022, warrants only a passing mention and no financial detail.

Reversing some of these trends will require attracting more customers to the platform. Even here things looks concerning. Customer acquisition costs have increased dramatically — to $625 million in 2022 from $87 million in 2019.

It all adds up to a tough sell for Simo and her team, who will need to draw investor attention away from the multiple red flags contained in this prospectus and instead toward some of the positives: The company had a profit of $428 million in 2022, after a loss of $73 million the prior year. Its delivery network covers around 80,000 stores, or around 85% of the US market.

These are strengths that can be built upon, but investors might be worried that the company can’t meet the promise it showed back in 2021, when it was valued at some $39 billion, but subsequently adjusted downward. In a feeling all too familiar to Instacart’s customers, what Instacart pledged to deliver might be substituted with something considerably less appetizing: an e-commerce company that is still finding its footing.

(1) In its accounting, Instacart grouped advertising with “other revenue,” but said the segment was mostly made up of ad sales.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Dave Lee is Bloomberg Opinion’s US technology columnist. Previously, he was a San Francisco-based correspondent at the Financial Times and BBC News.

