Speaking in his annual policy speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he was attentive to emerging signs of strength in the US economy — a subtle shift from July, when he mostly saw activity expanding at a “moderate pace.” Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight Here’s how Powell described matters on Friday (emphasis mine):

...we are attentive to signs that the economy may not be cooling as expected. So far this year, GDP (gross domestic product) growth has come in above expectations and above its longer-run trend, and recent readings on consumer spending have been especially robust. ... Additional evidence of persistently above-trend growth could put further progress on inflation at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy.

It was the sort of comment that market bears tend to read ominously on the premise that economic strength must be met with higher interest rates. In the classic model, central bankers generally fight inflation by cooling demand in the economy to bring it into better alignment with supply. Central bankers tend to believe in the abstract concepts of “potential GDP” and “full employment,” which are like speed limits for the economy. And in inflation-fighting mode, they might partially aim to bring GDP below their estimates of potential and add some slack to the labor market. But in the current environment (with supply generally improving), I’d argue that additional demand management may be unnecessary, and “good news” on the economy may actually just be good news.

Since Powell held his last press conference on July 26, of course, the Bureau of Economic Analysis has reported that real GDP expanded at a 2.4% annualized pace in the second quarter, above standard estimates of potential GDP. Nowcasting models suggest above-trend growth is continuing or even accelerating in the third quarter. Meanwhile, unemployment is still running close to multidecade lows.

But none of this calls for immediate action under the Fed’s current framework. Consider that about three years ago at the same Wyoming symposium, Powell himself unveiled a new policy framework that subtly — but quite meaningfully — tweaked how policymakers think about economic strength and the labor market. The revised “Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy” was changed to say that policy decisions will be informed by “assessments of the shortfalls of employment from its maximum level.” It used to say “deviations from its maximum level,” implicitly indicating that they would move if the labor market went beyond full employment. The change reflected the perceived weakening of the labor market-to-inflation transmission channel — the so-called flattening of the Phillips Curve — and the idea that an economy running beyond perceived full employment need not necessarily fuel inflation.

Taking that into account, Powell and his colleagues are highly unlikely to raise interest rates on the sole basis of a too-strong labor market or strong GDP; they will consider doing so only if disinflation actually stalls in the data. In an earlier moment of Powell’s speech Friday, he noted the following:

Getting inflation sustainably back down to 2 percent is expected to require a period of below-trend economic growth as well as some softening in labor market conditions. ...

But the key phrasing is “expected to require” as opposed to “will require.” Policymakers may think that the current strength in employment and GDP will eventually necessitate higher rates, but they won’t actually act on it until they see those effects manifesting in the consumer price index or the personal consumption expenditures deflator, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure.

As for the rest of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, he mostly stuck to the preestablished script. He returned to his framing of overall core inflation as a function of three somewhat distinct trends:

• Core goods inflation has fallen “sharply” in Powell’s words (but needs to show “sustained progress”).

• Housing sector disinflation has been slow to appear in the official CPI and PCE figures because of well-understood lags (but it’s playing out in market-based data, and improvement is clearly in sight).

• And nonhousing core services inflation has improved in the past three to six months (which Powell described as “encouraging” while saying that “some further progress” will be essential).

Powell has been using a version of that three-part framing since a November 2022 speech for the Brookings Institution, and the key development since then has been his increasingly positive outlook on the last category — the one many market participants and economists now refer to as “supercore.” Powell still seems to believe that the labor market will be crucial to taming inflation in that area, but he must also admit that disinflation there has been occurring without any meaningful uptick in unemployment. In fact, inflation-wage dynamics seem to have entered a virtuous cycle, whereby falling inflation is also leading to easing pressure on wages. It behooves policymakers to wait and see how far that trend can run without intervening more forcibly.

The big takeaway is that good news is not necessarily bad news. Powell is clearly monitoring the surprising strength in GDP and the labor market, but so far he isn’t doing anything about it — nor will he unless the central bank stops seeing progress on reported inflation.

