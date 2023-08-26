Share Comment on this story Comment

After the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, attention shifted quickly to legacy admissions, which give an edge to children of alumni and disproportionately benefit White applicants. The practice is widespread at elite schools despite being opposed by most Americans. Yet an analogous practice in corporate America — employee referrals of job candidates — draws little scrutiny. A reckoning is long overdue.

A referral program encourages employees to recommend people they know — friends, former colleagues, old school chums — for open roles. If the candidate is hired, the referrer receives a reward, usually a cash bonus in the low four figures. About three-quarters of companies offer referral programs.

Studies show that, like legacy admissions, referrals disproportionately benefit White people, especially men. A 2018 analysis by PayScale reports that “White women are 12% less likely, men of color are 26% less likely, and women of color are 35% less likely to receive a referral” than a White man.

Data from Glassdoor show that online applications are more diverse than referrals. Joelle Emerson, co-founder and chief executive of Paradigm, a diversity and inclusion consultancy, said in an email that “the vast majority of organizations Paradigm works with have a referral pool that is less diverse than their overall candidate pool.”

Yet employers are much more likely to hire referred candidates than those who come in through career fairs, staffing agencies or recruiters, not to mention those who throw their resume over the metaphorical transom. Referred employees also get paid more. Men again get an advantage. The analysis by PayScale found that a woman who was hired through a referral program got, on average, a $3,700 increase in pay. But a man hired through a referral received an $8,200 pay bump.

Despite such forehead-slapping flaws, companies remain deeply attached to their referral programs. Managers say they help fill job openings faster. Advocates cite studies showing that referred candidates are more likely to accept job offers; less likely to quit; and may even perform better.

And scrapping referral programs could backfire: Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, an organizational psychologist and author of The Talent Delusion: Why Data, Not Intuition Is the Key to Unlocking Human Potential, points out that employees are still likely to recruit from their networks even in the absence of an HR program. Unless the organization tracks that behavior, the result could be more nepotism and less diversity than with a formal system.

Tina Opie, a professor at Babson College and co-author of Shared Sisterhood: How to Take Collective Action for Racial and Gender Equity at Work, agrees. “I am loath to just say, ‘Throw everything out,’” she says. Doing so might inhibit the ability of employees from historically marginalized groups to recruit from their networks.

But there are ways to improve the fairness of referral programs. One priority, Emerson says, should be making sure the interview is a level playing field. Don’t tell interviewers when a candidate has a connection and make sure all interviewees are well briefed — “otherwise, referral candidates may have more informal guidance that allows them to show up better prepared.”

Opie suggests keeping data both on the referral program itself and on how new hires fare. If referrals are crushing it, is that because they were more qualified or because they received more mentoring? There’s evidence to suggest the latter. Research led by Emilio Castilla of the MIT Sloan School of Management found that referred employees received more support than other new hires. In cases where referrers left the company before their nominees joined, there were no differences in performance. Investing in more training and mentoring for all new hires could help everyone do better.

It’s also possible that common referral program rules — like allowing each employee to nominate only one candidate — create perverse incentives that work against women and minorities. The combination of a financial reward and a limit on the number of referrals may nudge employees to put forth the person they think is most likely to get hired (and get them that bonus), which statistically speaking is more likely to be the White man. We know from decades of matched-resume studies that women and people of color need significantly more qualifications to get the same number of job opportunities. Companies should allow employees to refer multiple candidates.

If executives worry that lifting the cap on nominations will increase costs, I’ve got a solution for that, too: Reward employees with something other than a lump sum. Some firms have allowed employees to direct a charitable donation (in the hundreds, not thousands); another approach is to enter referrers into a drawing for a prize like a free vacation.

Although some companies pay larger referral bonuses for female or minority candidates, that’s not an approach I’d recommend. Instead, companies should remind employees that diversity is valuable and encourage people to refer a wide variety of candidates. “Encouraging employees to refer candidates from underrepresented backgrounds is one tactic that many of our clients have found effective,” Emerson says. “It turns out, simply reminding people to think about their network broadly can often help diversify the referral pool.”

Employee referrals might not stir indignation the way that legacy admissions do, but the data suggest that as currently practiced, they’re far from fair. If we’re serious about creating a meritocratic workforce, we need to find a way to fix them.

