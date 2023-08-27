Share Comment on this story Comment

In a special election last month, the governing UK Conservative party unexpectedly held on to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s parliamentary seat in west London, even as it suffered losses elsewhere. One big issue that helped motivate voters there: the plan by the city’s mayor — from the opposition Labour party — to extend punitive charges on car drivers to the capital’s outer boroughs, including Johnson’s old base of Uxbridge. The expansion of the so-called Ultra Low Emission Zone, or ULEZ, takes effect on Tuesday, after a court decision found it lawful. But its successful weaponization by the Conservatives highlights the challenge of tackling environmental problems during a cost-of-living crisis.

1. What is the ULEZ?

The ULEZ is an area of London that drivers of high-polluting vehicles have to pay a charge to drive in. The idea — designed to reduce air pollution as well as congestion — was initially proposed by Johnson himself in 2015 when he served as mayor. But it was implemented by Mayor Sadiq Khan in 2019 in inner London and expanded to border the capital’s North Circular and South Circular roads in 2021. It currently covers about a quarter of London’s urban area, from Tottenham in the north to Brixton in the south. Starting Aug. 29 it will cover all of greater London.

Advertisement

2. How does it operate?

Users of vehicles that don’t meet specified standards on emissions of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter have to pay £12.50 (about $15.75) per day to drive in the zone and face fines of up to £180 if they don’t. The system is policed by cameras around London that scan registration plates to check whether vehicles need to pay the charge. Most gasoline-powered cars manufactured since 2006 are compliant, as are most diesel cars made since September 2016. The zone operates 24 hours a day, every day except Christmas.

3. Is it working?

Emissions of nitrogen oxides, or NOX, in the current area covered by ULEZ have been cut by 26% since 2019, according to a progress report published in February. Nitrogen dioxide levels were 46% lower in central London than they would have been without the policy, while output of particulate matter known as PM2.5s dropped by 19%. “I’ve been measuring air pollution in London for 30 years and it is hard to think of another urban-scale policy that has been as effective as the central and inner London ULEZ,” said Gary Fuller, an air pollution scientist at Imperial College London.

Advertisement

4. So why is it controversial?

Share this article Share

Khan’s plan to enlarge the ULEZ zone beyond the core means it will also cover the city’s leafier boroughs and villages, where more residents use cars and public transport is scarcer. The London mayor says the move is needed to tackle toxic air. His critics say it’s wrong to impose extra charges on motorists during a post-pandemic cost-of-living crisis. While the climate and the environment are among the top five issues for voters, “people want support and help to go green, not feel they’re being forced into it before they’re financially able,” said Jack Richardson of think tank UK Onward.

5. How did it become a political issue?

Many voters viewed the by-election to replace Johnson in Uxbridge and South Ruislip as a referendum on Khan’s plans. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives seized on the issue, with the local Tory candidate presenting himself as the “Stop ULEZ” option, even though the matter is within the remit of London’s City Hall and not the UK parliament. Even the Labour candidate in the by-election said it wasn’t the right time to expand ULEZ, marking a split with Khan. In the vote, the Tories unexpectedly held Johnson’s old seat, prompting even more calls to rethink UK climate policies.

Advertisement

6. Where does it go from here?

While the next UK election isn’t due until January 2025, Khan is up for reelection in May. By then the policy should have been in place for months and many Londoners who feared it might affect them will have realized their vehicles aren’t hit by the charge. Transport for London said nine out of 10 cars currently driving in outer London already meet the ULEZ emission standards. Moreover, in response to some of the criticism, Khan this month boosted the value of a scrappage program to help poorer people replace their old vehicles with newer ones, to £160 million from £110 million. Every Londoner with a car that isn’t compliant with the ULEZ rules will be eligible for a £2,000 grant to upgrade their vehicles. Small businesses can receive up to £21,000 to scrap up to three vans.

• A Bloomberg UK Politics podcast on how the ULEZ affected the by-election, and another on disinformation campaigns around it.

• Another QuickTake on congestion pricing and why New York is the latest convert.

• Transport for London’s web page to check your vehicle.

--With assistance from Ellie Harmsworth.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.