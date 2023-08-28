Lifevantage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

LEHI, Utah — LEHI, Utah — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Monday reported earnings of $2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The dietary supplements and skin care products company posted revenue of $54.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $213.4 million.

Lifevantage expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 62 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $216 million to $226 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFVN