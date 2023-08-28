Lifevantage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah — LEHI, Utah — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Monday reported earnings of $2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $213.4 million.
Lifevantage expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 62 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $216 million to $226 million.
