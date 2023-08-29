Share Comment on this story Comment

One reason why the digital economy is dominated by a handful of big technology companies has been their success in resisting government oversight. Now the European Union is trying to change that on two fronts simultaneously: new rules to expose the Silicon Valley giants to more competition, and tougher content moderation requirements for social media platforms and digital marketplaces including Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube and Amazon.com Inc. Failure to comply carries the threat of heavy fines, but the eventual impact in some areas will depend on how rigorously the laws are enforced by national governments.

1. What are the two approaches?

The EU has put in place two separate laws: the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, both better known by their initials, DSA and DMA. The DSA became legally enforceable on Aug. 25, laying out content rules for social media platforms, online marketplaces and app stores. It forces their owners to clamp down on misinformation and objectionable content such as hate speech, terrorist propaganda and ads for unsafe toys. The DMA establishes a range of prohibitions and obligations for technology firms that hold a dominant position in the market, overhauling the way they do business in the EU to reflect decades of antitrust enforcement.

2. How does the DSA work?

National governments get more power to force the big tech companies to take down material that is illegal. It also obliges them to submit risk assessments to the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, that detail how they are mitigating the impact of harmful content. If it’s found they’re not doing enough, they may be told to alter the algorithms that decide what posts users see. Failure to comply could lead to fines running to 6% of their annual revenue. Additional powers to combat misinformation could be triggered during a crisis, such as a war or a pandemic. The commission will decide what constitutes harmful content, though it’s more likely to focus on the mitigation methods put in place by the platforms than to demand the removal of specific posts. Ads aimed at children — a significant source of revenue for the companies that own Facebook and Google — will be banned.

3. What’s in the DMA?

The tech giants will face a range of new prohibitions and obligations. For example, it will be illegal for their platforms to favor their own services over those of rivals. They’ll be barred from combining personal data across their different services, and prohibited from using data they collect from third-party merchants to compete against them. Here are some examples that could emerge after the EU has confirmed the specific services impacted by the DMA:

• Apple Inc. may no longer be able to prevent iPhone users from downloading apps directly from a third-party app developer outside of its own App Store

• Meta’s Facebook could be barred from combining personal data obtained from its social networks with data from its other services, such as Facebook Dating or Facebook Marketplace

• Amazon could be barred from using data it collects from sellers on its platforms in order to create products that compete against them

Platforms that violate the DMA’s long list of rules risk fines of as much as 10% of their worldwide annual sales. This could rise to 20% in the event of repeat infringements and the commission could even demand a company be broken up in the case of systemic violations. The commission is expected to announce which online services fall within the scope of the DMA by Sept. 6.

4. How big a deal is this?

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said the DSA and the DMA make the bloc the first jurisdiction in the world where online platforms no longer set their own rules. The DMA is influenced by a series of EU probes into abuses of monopoly power by the likes of Apple, Google and Amazon, and aims to ward off potential antitrust violations to ensure the tech giants cannot distort competition in new markets. It’s already having an impact, with Meta delaying the rollout of its Threads microblogging platform for fear of running foul of the rules on cross-platform data sharing. When it comes to the DSA, what isn’t clear is how vigorously different national governments and the commission will use these new legal tools. A lot of “fake news” and misinformation isn’t strictly illegal in many European countries, so much will depend on whether the commission can make the platforms adjust their algorithms so that such content becomes less visible to users.

5. How are tech firms responding?

After lobbying the commission and national governments to try to water down the new rules, they’ve started getting into line. To comply with the DSA, Google said it’s expanding access to data used by its ad business and disclosing more information about content moderation operations for services like Google Search. Meta said it’s ending targeting of ads for teenagers based on their app activity on Facebook and Instagram. TikTok owner Bytedance Inc. announced it would allow users to report illegal content and choose a feed that has not been personalized. The companies to be covered by the DMA will have until March 2024 to comply. The EU’s antitrust division is trying to extract commitments from the tech giants that would bring them in line with the act, including a truce in a far-reaching investigation into abusive practices on Amazon’s Marketplace platform. Competition experts expect the tech firms to challenge parts of the DMA and those cases will take time to work their way through EU courts.

6. What could go wrong for the EU?

The commission has recruited dozens of people to monitor and enforce the laws. But that may still not be enough, particularly if it’s faced with a deluge of court cases to add to its ongoing implementation and enforcement work. The commission has made no secret of the fact that it expects the big tech firms to test the limits of the law and appeal against the new rules. Amazon and Zalando SE have already filed suits at the Luxembourg-based EU General Court in an effort to avoid being targeted by the DSA. More court challenges are likely from early September, when the commission confirms the list of services to face the DMA rules.

7. Is the EU leading the way here?

Various branches of the US government including the Commerce Department initially opposed the EU rules, arguing that they unfairly target American companies. But Washington lawmakers have since proposed bills that resemble parts of the DSA and DMA. They would include provisions to bar big firms from using their platforms to promote their own products. Other measures would ensure smartphone users can download apps from alternative online stores. So far, most efforts to regulate the big tech firms at the federal level have failed.

--With assistance from Paul Geitner.

