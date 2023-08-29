Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

TORONTO — TORONTO — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.09 billion. The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.08 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.37 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.94 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

Bank of Montreal shares have dropped slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMO