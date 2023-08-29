Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

TORONTO — TORONTO — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.64 billion. The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.64 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.06 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BNS