Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO — TORONTO — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.64 billion.
The bank posted revenue of $13.64 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.06 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.
Bank of Nova Scotia shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BNS