Best Buy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHFIELD, Minn. — RICHFIELD, Minn. — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $274 million.
The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $9.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.52 billion.
Best Buy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.8 billion to $44.5 billion.
Best Buy shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 15%. The stock has decreased slightly in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBY