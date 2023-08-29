Best Buy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

RICHFIELD, Minn. — RICHFIELD, Minn. — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $274 million. On a per-share basis, the Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $9.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.52 billion.

Best Buy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.8 billion to $44.5 billion.

Best Buy shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 15%. The stock has decreased slightly in the last 12 months.

