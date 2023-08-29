Big Lots: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $249.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.
Big Lots shares have declined 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 71% in the last 12 months.
