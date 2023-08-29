The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Big Lots: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 29, 2023 at 7:12 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $249.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $8.56 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to $3.24 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.15 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Big Lots shares have declined 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 71% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIG

Loading...