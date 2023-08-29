Canaan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING , China — HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING, China — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $110.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The cryptocurrency-mining computer maker posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period.
The company’s shares closed at $1.99. A year ago, they were trading at $3.56.
_____
