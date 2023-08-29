Chico's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FT MYERS, Fla. — FT MYERS, Fla. — Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) on Tuesday reported net income of $59.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in October, Chico’s said it expects revenue in the range of $505 million to $525 million.
The company expects full-year earnings to be 87 cents to 95 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion.
