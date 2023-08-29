Donaldson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $91.9 million.
The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $879.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $896.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $358.8 million, or $2.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.43 billion.
Donaldson expects full-year earnings to be $3.14 to $3.30 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCI