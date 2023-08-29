Donaldson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

MINNEAPOLIS — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $91.9 million. The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 78 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $879.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $896.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $358.8 million, or $2.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.43 billion.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings to be $3.14 to $3.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCI