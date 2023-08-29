HP: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $766 million.
The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $13.2 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.36 billion.
For the current quarter ending in October, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 97 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.04.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $3.35 per share.
