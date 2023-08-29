The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 29, 2023 at 7:22 a.m. EDT

LOUDON, Tenn. — LOUDON, Tenn. — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.98 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $372.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.5 million, or $5.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBUU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBUU

Loading...