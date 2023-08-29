PVH: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $94.2 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.98 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, PVH expects its per-share earnings to be $2.70.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $10.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH