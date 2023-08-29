The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Smucker: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 29, 2023 at 7:13 a.m. EDT

ORRVILLE, Ohio — ORRVILLE, Ohio — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $183.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.45 to $9.85 per share.

