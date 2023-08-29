Smucker: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio — ORRVILLE, Ohio — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $183.6 million.
The food maker posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.
Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.45 to $9.85 per share.
