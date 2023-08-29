Share Comment on this story Comment

For the past year, Federal Reserve policymakers have harbored an unhealthy obsession with record job openings and their supposed implications for the fight against inflation. Now, the numbers are finally cooling, and central bankers can move past this fleeting and misguided infatuation. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight A report Tuesday showed that job openings tracked by the government’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, fell to about 8.83 million, the lowest since early 2021 and the sixth decline in seven months. The openings are still technically above pre-pandemic levels, but it’s hard to conclude from the totality of the data that the statistic is still signaling labor market overheating — if it ever was.

First, consider the pre-pandemic trajectory of the statistic. For about a decade leading up to the Covid-19 layoffs, reported job openings had been increasing sharply relative to employment. Some possible explanations include changes in hiring practices and the proliferation of online job postings. Whatever the case, something was going on in the data well before the pandemic disruptions. To put things in perspective, the pool of workers on US nonfarm payrolls grew about 17% from December 2009 to the end of 2019, but job openings increased 161%. Now, it appears that the job openings rate — while still superficially “elevated” — has returned to its subtly upward-sloping pre-pandemic trend.

Advertisement

Other data also support the conclusion that the heat has come out of the labor market. Exhibit A is the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index survey, which asks people for their appraisal of labor market conditions. In the August survey released Tuesday, 40.3% of consumers said jobs were “plentiful,” down from 43.7% the previous month and now considerably below December 2019 levels.

Exhibit B is the quits rate, which measures the number of resignations relative to employment overall. For its part, the quits rate has now staged a full return to its December 2019 levels.

It has been a remarkable journey from obscurity to prominence for the JOLTS report. As the following graphic shows, it was fairly unusual for policymakers to discuss job openings as recently as early 2021, but mentions in Fed speeches, press conferences, minutes and the Beige Book skyrocketed around mid-2021. Within about six months, they had become a key talking point for Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Advertisement

Here’s how Powell described the data in January 2022, a turning point in the labor market narrative (emphasis mine):

We see a labor market where, by so many measures, it is historically tight. ... If you look at things like quits and job openings, as I mentioned earlier, and wages, you’re seeing — and, and just the ratio of job openings to unemployed — you’re seeing a very, very tight labor market.

In Powell’s defense, the post-pandemic period produced a number of data challenges for the US central bank. Long Covid, early retirements and immigration restrictions had all wreaked havoc on the labor market, and traditional barometers of employment seemed insufficient to assess the macroeconomic impact. Policymakers reached for the best available insights. But for all the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ diligence, the JOLTS report has proved to be a highly imperfect tool for such analysis with a sample size a fraction of the Current Employment Statistics survey (used in the monthly nonfarm jobs report).

Advertisement

In a way, the JOLTS fixation bore a striking resemblance to the bank’s fleeting emphasis on the University of Michigan metric on consumer inflation expectations. Powell and his colleagues were right to identify inflation expectations as an important variable, but in so doing, they turned to a relatively small sample-size survey that can produce misleading conclusions in the short run. In a way, data like that can be more dangerous than simply flying blind at key inflection points.

Share this article Share

Clearly, the Fed is still waging its fight against inflation, and it will stay at it until the core personal consumption expenditures index — currently running at around 4.1% — returns to the bank’s 2% objective. But everyone should celebrate that the JOLTS statistic is finally returning to trend. That marks one less low-quality data point for policymakers to overscrutinize going forward, and therefore, one less opportunity to make a costly policy mistake.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Automatic Stabilizers Would Make Fed’s Job Easier: Clive Crook

• Powell Feels Heat But Doesn’t Need Extinguisher: Jonathan Levin

• The US Shouldn’t Repeat China’s Mistakes: Allison Schrager

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg News journalist in Latin America and the US, covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.