Ex-Morgan Stanley exec alleges reverse discrimination in lawsuit

A former executive with Morgan Stanley is suing the company for discrimination, alleging he was let go and replaced with a Black woman with “significantly less experience and qualifications” as the part of the financial giant’s efforts to meet its diversity, equity and inclusion goals. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight Filed Tuesday in federal court in the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit alleges that Kevin Meyersburg was unfairly terminated this spring from his role as managing director and head of executive services after three years with Morgan Stanley. According to the lawsuit, the executive who relayed the news to Meyersburg that he was being terminated expressed “concern” about the experience level of his replacement and “could not explain to Meyersburg why the decision had been made.”

As a leader, Meyersburg was “an active supporter” of Morgan Stanley’s DEI efforts, according to the lawsuit. He’d helped to run a program on inclusive leadership and was in the process of orchestrating another when he learned of his termination. But when Meyersburg expressed confusion about his firing on a call with another executive, he was told “that it was because of [diversity and inclusion] initiatives,” the complaint states.

“This is an example of DEI run amok,” Meyersburg’s attorney, Louis Pechman, told The Washington Post. “Race cannot be a factor in employment decisions, period. Full stop.”

Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The case is the latest in a flurry of legal actions targeting corporate diversity, equity and inclusion practices in the wake of the Supreme Court decision in June striking down affirmative action in college admissions. Experts have been anticipating a rise in cases like Meyersburg’s, which allege reverse discrimination, as some litigants are eager to translate the court’s race-blind stance to the workplace.

Even before the recent ruling on affirmative action, reverse-discrimination claims appeared to be on the upswing amid “increasing internal concerns around DEI,” said Krissy Katzenstein, an employment lawyer with Baker McKenzie.

“I think there’s going to be a high degree of scrutiny around programming focused on workforce representation,” Katzenstein said.

Last week, the American Alliance for Equal Rights, a nonprofit founded by conservative activist Edward Blum, sued two prominent corporate law firms — Perkins Coie and Morrison & Foerster — alleging their fellowship programs for law students of diverse backgrounds are racially discriminatory. Blum was also behind the lawsuits that saw the Supreme Court strike down affirmative action in college admissions.

Earlier in August, five former Gannett employees filed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the media company of “reverse race discrimination.” The suit claims White workers were unfairly terminated or passed over for opportunities and replaced with less-qualified minority candidates in the interest of meeting Gannett’s goal of having a workforce that better reflects the demographics of communities they cover. The suit cited a passage from the recent Supreme Court ruling arguing that, to eliminate racial discrimination in admissions decisions, colleges and universities should stop considering race at all.

“Given that the Supreme Court has endorsed the concept of reverse-discrimination, buckle up,” Pechman said. “The floodgates for these cases are now wide-open.”