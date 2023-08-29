How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/29/2023

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as two economic reports suggested the economy is cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to pause hiking interest rates.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 64.32 points, or 1.5%, to 4,497.63.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 292.69 points, or 0.8%, to 34,852.67.
The Nasdaq composite rose 238.63 points, or 1.7%, to 13,943.76.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.53 points, or 1.4%, to 1,895.54.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 91.92 points, or 2.1%.
The Dow is up 505.77 points, or 1.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 353.11 points, or 2.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 41.91 points, or 2.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 658.13 points, or 17.1%.
The Dow is up 1,705.42 points, or 5.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,477.27 points, or 33.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 134.29 points, or 7.6%.