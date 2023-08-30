Share Comment on this story Comment

Over 10 turbulent weeks earlier this year, a string of US banks with combined assets of more than $500 billion collapsed. The tale of what happened, and what the government can do to prevent a recurrence, is still being written. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight 1. What happened to the banks? In March, Silvergate Capital, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York collapsed, followed by First Republic Bank on May 1. Silvergate and Signature were hurt by their connections to a cryptocurrency market that had boomed and faltered. SVB and First Republic were hurt by investments that proved to be vulnerable to a risk the banks hadn’t adequately prepared for – rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after years of near-zero rates.

2. What was the response?

Over the short term, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which normally protects deposits of up to $250,000 against bank failures, used emergency powers to cover all deposits at SVB and Signature as they were reorganized under new owners. (Silvergate voluntarily liquidated.) Meanwhile, the Fed lent banks tens of billions of dollars on favorable terms to make sure they didn’t have to sell assets in the face of withdrawals and could avoid booking big losses. And the FDIC brokered the sale of First Republic, which had been ranked by the Fed as the country’s 14th largest bank, to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the nation’s biggest.

3. What’s been the longer-term response?

In July, the Fed, the FDIC and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency proposed new rules that would require banks to add billions of dollars to the amount of capital they set aside as cushions. In August, the Fed and the FDIC unveiled plans to boost oversight of midsize lenders and require them to prepare better for potential failures through hypothetical resolution plans known as living wills.

4. What impact did the crisis have?

The FDIC’s decision to cover big depositors and the Fed’s emergency lending were both criticized as back-door bailouts that could create “moral hazard” going forward. The crisis also appeared to add momentum to a long-standing trend toward consolidation in the banking industry and a reduced role for banks in the overall economy. The personal relationships that small and midsize banks see as their strength proved ephemeral in the face of both jitters over the crisis and higher interest rates being offered elsewhere. Many banks, especially regional lenders — a key source of credit for small and midsize businesses — tightened their lending standards after the crisis.

