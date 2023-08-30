Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $231 million.
The company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.
Brown-Forman B shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has decreased slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.
