Chewy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. — PLANTATION, Fla. — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $18.9 million.
The online pet store posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.
For the current quarter ending in October, Chewy said it expects revenue in the range of $2.74 billion to $2.76 billion.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.35 billion.
