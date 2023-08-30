CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.
The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $731.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to be 74 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $775.4 million to $778 million for the fiscal third quarter.
CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.84 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.04 billion.
