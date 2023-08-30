Five Below: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $46.8 million.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $759 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $760.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Five Below said it expects revenue in the range of $715 million to $730 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $634.1 million.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.27 to $5.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.5 billion to $3.57 billion.
_____
