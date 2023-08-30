MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

VONORE, Tenn. — VONORE, Tenn. — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $22.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $166.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.9 million, or $3.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $662 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects its per-share earnings to be 41 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $98 million for the fiscal first quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.46 to $1.88 per share, with revenue ranging from $390 million to $420 million.

