Okta: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $111 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The cloud identity management company posted revenue of $556 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $534.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Okta expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 30 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $558 million to $560 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Okta expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.17 to $1.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion.
