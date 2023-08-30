Patterson Cos.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. — ST PAUL, Minn. — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $31.2 million.
The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.
Patterson Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share.
