Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.27 billion. The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.12 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $8.6 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.06. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.7 billion to $8.72 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.06 billion.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.04 to $8.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $34.7 billion to $34.8 billion.

