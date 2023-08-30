Veeva: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

PLEASANTON, Calif. — PLEASANTON, Calif. — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $111.6 million. The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $590.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $581.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.26 to $1.27.

Share this article Share

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $614 million to $616 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $4.68 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.37 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VEEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VEEV