Vera Bradley, Conn's rise; HP, Ambarella fall, Wednesday, 8/30/2023

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Ambarella Inc., down $15.44 to $60.34.
The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.
PVH Corp., up $1.55 to $82.37.
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands raised its profit forecast for the year.
Vera Bradley Inc., up 19 cents to $7.05.
The handbag and accessories company reported strong second-quarter earnings.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, down $3.20 to $21.76.
The Tennessee-based boat manufacturer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for its fiscal year.
Conn’s Inc., up 65 cents to $4.12.
The retailer’s second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.
Rex American Resources Corp., down $2.51 to $38.83.
The ethanol producer reported weak second-quarter earnings.