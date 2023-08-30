Why the new SAVE student loan repayment plan is a game changer (Video: Illustration by Kat Rudell Brooks/The Washington Post; iStock)

For many student-loan borrowers, interest capitalization has been the bane of their existence. It’s why loans that might have been reasonably affordable become financially debilitating after years of deferment or forbearance. If you have a personal finance question for Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary, please call 1-855-ASK-POST (1-855-275-7678) ArrowRight Balances balloon when a borrower’s monthly loan payments do not cover the interest because it’s tacked onto the principal. Interest is then applied to the new, larger loan amount. This is how the debt grows over time and can make the monthly payment unmanageable.

But under a new income-driven repayment plan — the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan — borrowers won’t see their balances grow even if their payments don’t cover the interest they owe. This could be a game changer for folks who would otherwise be trapped in loan payments for decades.

Like other income-driven repayment plans, SAVE calculates monthly payments based on a borrower’s income and family size. It is now the most affordable repayment plan, according to the Education Department.

There are many great features of SAVE — some that were implemented this summer and others that begin July 1, 2024. But the one about interest capitalization in effect now is significant.

Here’s how interest works on a SAVE plan.

Let’s start with the amount of income protected from payments: That benchmark will increase from 150 percent to 225 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

This means a single borrower earning $32,805 or less ($67,500 for a family of four) will not owe a loan payment. Borrowers who earn more would save more than $1,000 a year on their payments compared with other income-driven repayment plans.

The Education Department estimates that more than 1 million low-income borrowers will qualify for a $0 payment. Over 20 million borrowers overall could benefit from the SAVE plan, according to a White House fact sheet.

You may wonder, as I did, what about the interest that isn’t being paid?

The Education Department will not charge any monthly interest not covered by the borrower’s payment. This means borrowers who pay what they owe on the SAVE plan — even if it’s zero dollars every month — will not see their loan balances grow because of unpaid interest.

Don’t miss this point about SAVE: The plan eliminates 100 percent of the remaining interest for subsidized and unsubsidized loans after a scheduled payment is made.

For instance, in an example offered by the Education Department, if a borrower’s interest is $50 each month, but the person is only required to make a $30 payment, the remaining $20 in interest will not be charged.

“This will allow them to focus on food, rent, and other basic needs instead of loan payments,” the department said in an explainer about the plan features.

Defaulting on a student loan can unleash some tough collection efforts. Lenders and debt collection companies can come after federal loan defaulters with a vengeance.

Loan payments can be deducted from a borrower’s wages, income tax refunds can be snatched, or the account can be turned over for collection, which of course adds more fees to the loan. Even your Social Security payment may be reduced. On top of this, it’s extremely hard to erase the debt in bankruptcy.

Faced with those types of consequences, many struggling borrowers chose forbearance or deferment to avoid defaulting on their student loans.

A deferment or forbearance allows borrowers to stop making their monthly payments if they meet certain criteria, such as economic hardship. In the short term, a deferment or forbearance can be useful if you’re struggling and need some financial breathing room. But in the long term, it can be brutal because interest accrues and capitalizes.

I have counseled many borrowers who left loans in deferment or forbearance status for years, causing their loans to swell. Some who had experienced a hardship such as a layoff or were stuck in a low-paying job didn’t restart their loan payments even after the hardship ended.

After 3½ years of student loan pauses because of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of borrowers will see their repayments resume on Oct. 1. But interest starts building again Sept. 1.

Many borrowers surveyed by the Pew Charitable Trusts in late 2022 were worried about the financial challenge of restarting their loan payments.

“Pew’s research has shown that before the repayment pause, borrowers were very concerned about repayment plan affordability, balance growth, and ease of enrollment,” said Brian Denten, an officer on the Pew Charitable Trusts’ student loan initiative. “Each of these issues is addressed in a positive way with the new SAVE plan, and we anticipate these improvements will make a big difference, especially for the borrowers who struggle most and have seen their balances continue to increase over time.”

If you have a federal loan and are concerned about affording your payments, find out whether you qualify for the SAVE plan. And do it now.

You can sign up at studentaid.gov/SAVE. The Education Department is hosting a free webinar on Sept. 14 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time. There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Go to Eventbrite.com and search for “Repayment 101: Get Help with Your Federal Student Loans.”

SAVE replaces the Revised Pay As You Earn, or REPAYE income driven plan. Borrowers who were on the REPAYE plan will be automatically enrolled in SAVE.

Interest capitalization on student loans has haunted borrowers for decades. SAVE can spare them of this one grief.