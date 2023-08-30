Share Comment on this story Comment

Tunisia has overtaken Libya as the preferred route for sub-Saharan migrants trying to reach Europe across the Mediterranean. The cash-strapped North African nation is ill-equipped to cope, and many of the migrants have been subjected to racist attacks by the local population and abuse by police. President Kais Saied, struggling to revive an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has condemned the migrants as a threat to national security. His government’s treatment of them has drawn condemnation from human rights groups and complicated efforts to secure an international bailout.

1. What do the numbers show?

More than 2,000 migrants have lost their lives crossing the central Mediterranean this year. Of the 112,000 who made it to Italy between January and late August, more than half had set off from Tunisia. That marks a reversal from the same period of 2022, when Libya was the main departure point. Since then, the number leaving from Tunisia has grown fourfold. Most are from impoverished sub-Saharan countries such as Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Senegal, Mali and Chad. Some are Tunisians fleeing hardship, and Italy has voiced concern that the country’s economic plight will only lead to more northward migration.

2. What explains the switch from Libya?

Departures from Tunisia began surging in 2020, three years after Libya struck a deal with Italy to train Libya’s coastguard and provide its officers with equipment to intercept boats illegally ferrying the migrants. The deal allowed for migrants to be returned to detention centers in Libya where, according to rights groups, they are at risk of abuse or people trafficking. The UNHCR reported that the price demanded by people smugglers for a sea crossing is lower in Tunisia, at between €500 and €600, compared to between €800 and €900 in Libya.

3. What is life like for the migrants in Tunisia?

International agreements allow EU governments to return asylum seekers to a “safe third country.” Rights groups say that’s no way to describe Tunisia, where Black migrants have been subjected to repeated racist attacks, evicted from their homes and left without shelter or food. Some have been arrested for demonstrating against their treatment and said they were tortured and abused during their detention. Others complain of sexual violence, forced labor and illnesses brought on by poor living conditions.

4. What explains the harsh treatment?

Tunisia has taken an authoritarian turn in recent years as President Saied pushed through sweeping constitutional changes that reversed many of the democratic gains from the country’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising. In February, he ordered security forces to crack down on irregular migration, speaking of a “conspiracy” to change Tunisia’s demographics. This was followed by a surge in hate speech, discrimination and attacks, according to Human Rights Watch. Advocates for the migrants say they are a convenient scapegoat in a country gripped by mass unemployment and a cost of living crisis. The pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the smallest grain harvest in 20 years have inflated food prices, adding to the desperation felt by much of the population. Political infighting and an impasse with powerful labor groups have hamstrung efforts to solve the country’s economic problems.

5. What is the EU doing about migration from Tunisia?

Italy’s right-wing Prime Minister Georgia Meloni led talks with Saied’s government that resulted in a July deal under which Tunisia would improve border controls and curtail migration in exchange for EU aid. The bloc has pledged to invest more than €100 million in the country in 2023, almost three times the amount provided in the previous two years. It held out the prospect of a further €900 million loan if Tunisia manages to conclude negotiations with the IMF on a $1.9 billion economic rescue package.

6. Is the migrant situation affecting those talks?

The IMF’s help depends largely on Tunisia completing various economic reforms. However, Saied’s remarks on migrants, and his insistence that the country won’t by swayed by foreign “diktats,” have undermined the confidence of investors. In June, Fitch Ratings cut Tunisia’s credit rating to junk. Failure to secure IMF help could lead to a default that would send the economy into a tailspin. The World Bank briefly suspended assistance to Tunisia over the migrant issue. It agreed in late May to restart the program with a new partnership agreement. But the bank made clear that future disbursements would depend partly on Tunisia complying with its “environmental and social requirements.”

