Biden says $15.5 billion of federal EV funding will prioritize labor standards

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Facing pressure from the United Auto Workers to fight for worker rights, President Biden said Thursday that federal funding programs worth $15.5 billion will prioritize auto manufacturing projects with strong labor standards. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The funding streams, made available by recent legislation, have been previously announced. But the administration on Thursday disclosed new details about how the Department of Energy plans to award the grants and loans for retooling auto factories to produce electric vehicles. Factors it will consider include the wages the manufacturers plan to pay and the collective bargaining status of the projects, the Energy Department said.

“Building a clean energy economy can and should provide a win‑win opportunity for auto companies and unionized workers who have anchored the American economy for decades,” Biden said in a statement. “This funding from my Investing in America agenda will further that goal by creating auto manufacturing jobs here at home and helping companies avoid painful plant closings — and to retool, reboot, and rehire in the same factories and communities with high wages.”

The announcement comes at a tense moment for the auto industry. The United Auto Workers are threatening to go on strike as soon as Sept. 15 against one or all of the Big Three automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — over complaints about their wages and benefits.

Advertisement

The UAW’s fiery new president, Shawn Fain, has put pressure on Biden to help the union as it attempts to negotiate new contracts with the automakers. In a break with other unions, the UAW this spring took the unusual step of withholding its endorsement for Biden’s reelection. “Our endorsements are going to be earned. They’re not going to be freely given, as they have been in the past,” Fain recently told The Washington Post.

In May, Fain criticized the administration for using billions of taxpayer dollars to subsidize battery and EV factories without requiring strong pay, voicing particular objection to a $9.2 billion loan the Energy Department made to a joint venture between Ford and a partner “with no consideration for wages, working conditions, union rights or retirement security.”

Thursday’s announcement seemed designed to prove the administration’s commitment to the labor movement, as much as it can under the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which made the funding available.

Advertisement

“The president’s message to his team is to always kick the tires to ensure we are taking every legal and appropriate step to promote good jobs, union jobs,” Gene Sperling, the administration’s liaison to the UAW and Big Three automakers, told The Washington Post.

Share this article Share

The new announcement, he said, was “another opportunity to show that encouraging strong labor standards and retaining high quality jobs are long-standing core values of this president.”

Fain issued a statement of support on Thursday.

“We are glad to see the Biden administration doing its part to reject the false choice between a good job and a green job. This new policy makes clear to employers that the EV transition must include strong union partnerships with the high pay and safety standards that generations of UAW members have fought for and won,” Fain said.

Advertisement

As it awards $2 billion in grants to convert gasoline auto factories for electric vehicles, the Department of Energy said it will prefer projects that “commit to pay high wages for production workers and maintain collective bargaining agreements.”

The Energy Department said it will also award up to $10 billion in loans for automotive manufacturing conversion projects “that retain high-quality jobs in communities that currently host manufacturing facilities.” It said it will particularly consider projects that commit to providing “high wages and benefits, including workplace rights” and to “keeping the existing facility open until a new facility is complete.”

A third pool of money will invest $3.5 billion to expand domestic battery manufacturing, aiming to support “applicants with strong workforce practices, and applicants who plan to create high-quality jobs,” the Energy Department said.