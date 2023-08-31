Allot Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel — HOD-HASHARON, Israel — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.7 million in its second quarter.
Allot Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $95 million to $110 million.
The company’s shares closed at $2.50. A year ago, they were trading at $4.54.
