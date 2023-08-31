Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.3 billion. The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $7.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $10.54 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.42 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $8.88 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.86 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Broadcom Inc. said it expects revenue in the range of $9.27 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.76 billion.

Broadcom Inc. shares have risen 65% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $922.89, an increase of 85% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVGO