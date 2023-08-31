Campbell: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. — CAMDEN, N.J. — Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $169 million.
The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $858 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.36 billion.
Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.09 to $3.15 per share.
