Ciena: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. — HANOVER, Md. — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $29.7 million.
The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIEN