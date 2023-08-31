Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas — ROUND ROCK, Texas — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $462 million.
The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $22.93 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.78 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DELL