The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 31, 2023 at 4:18 p.m. EDT

ROUND ROCK, Texas — ROUND ROCK, Texas — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $462 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.74 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $22.93 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.78 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DELL

Loading...