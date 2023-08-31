The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Dollar General: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 31, 2023 at 7:03 a.m. EDT

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $468.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.13.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $9.8 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Twenty-two analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.93 billion.

