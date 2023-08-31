Emeren Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.3 million.
The solar energy company posted revenue of $33.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Emeren Group said it expects revenue in the range of $27 million to $30 million.
_____
