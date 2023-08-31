Hormel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Minn. — AUSTIN, Minn. — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $162.7 million.
The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.
For the current quarter ending in October, Hormel said it expects revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.6 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.61 to $1.67 per share.
