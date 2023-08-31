Lifecore Biomedical: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHASKA, Minn. — CHASKA, Minn. — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Chaska, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 89 cents per share.