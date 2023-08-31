Lululemon: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $341.6 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $2.68 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.73 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $12.02 to $12.17 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LULU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LULU