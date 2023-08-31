MongoDB: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The database platform posted revenue of $423.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 50 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $400 million to $404 million for the fiscal third quarter.
MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.27 to $2.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.6 billion to $1.61 billion.
