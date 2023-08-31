Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. — HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $42.2 million.
The retailer posted revenue of $514.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $497.6 million.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.74 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLLI