Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $51.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.22. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.45 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $420.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $428.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.13.

Advertisement

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $335 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $266.6 million.

Share this article Share

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.30 to $10.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXM