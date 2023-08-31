PagerDuty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The software developer posted revenue of $107.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 14 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $106.5 million to $108.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.
PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 65 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $426 million to $430 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD